Iran demands ‘strong’ economic guarantees to revive 2015 nuclear deal: Minister

Iran wants “strong” economic guarantees before returning to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, Tehran’s top diplomat said in an interview published on Wednesday.



Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran’s demand for economic guarantees is one of the remaining unresolved issues in indirect talks between Iran and the US aimed at reviving the 2015 deal.



“We demand strong economic guarantees. If a western company signs a contract with its Iranian counterpart, they must be guaranteed the project will go ahead and they will receive compensation,” Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview with Italian newspaper la Repubblica.



During indirect talks with the US in Doha last month, Iranian negotiators proposed putting off the issue of removing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from the US Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list – a key Iranian demand – for the time being, he said.



“We proposed an idea to the Americans: to postpone the issue related to the [FTO] list. But we have to make sure that at least the Iranian companies whose contribution is necessary for Iran to enjoy the benefits of the agreement are taken off the list. We are not asking for anything beyond the nuclear agreement,” Amir-Abdollahian said.



Iran will reconnect the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) cameras monitoring its nuclear sites that it disconnected last month “whenever the negotiations come to some result,” he said, adding that Tehran disconnected the cameras “as a response to an unfair resolution sought by the US, Britain, France and Germany which aimed to put pressure on us during the negotiations.”



The IAEA last month adopted a resolution – submitted by the US, Britain, France and Germany – criticizing Iran for failing to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog.



Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s foreign ministry’s spokesman said Tehran continues to exchange messages with the European Union, which coordinates talks between the US and Iran, and that the time and location of the next round of talks would be determined “soon.”



The latest round of indirect talks between the US and Iran took place in Doha last month, with the two sides negotiating indirectly through EU envoy Enrique Mora as Tehran refuses to negotiate directly with Washington.



Prior to the talks in Doha, which lasted two days and ended without any progress, the US and Iran had engaged for over a year in indirect talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 deal.



Negotiations stalled in March, reportedly over an Iranian demand to have the IRGC removed from the US FTO list. The US had designated the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization under former President Donald Trump in 2019.



The 2015 deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), offered Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.



Trump withdrew Washington from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sweeping sanctions on Tehran, saying the deal failed to address Iran’s ballistic missile program and regional activities and did not block Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon.



Iran, which insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only, responded by expanding its nuclear program, breaching most of the deal’s restrictions.



