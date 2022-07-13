Iran president says Biden trip won’t bring ‘security’ to Israel

Iran said US President Joe Biden’s trip to the Middle East, which starts on Wednesday, will not bring about security for Israel, the Islamic republic’s regional arch-enemy.

“If the visits of the American officials to the countries of the region are to strengthen the position of the Zionist regime and to normalize the relations of this regime with some countries, their efforts will not create security for the Zionists in any way,” President Ebrahim Raisi said in a statement, referring to Israel.

Biden’s Middle East trip will take him to Israel on Wednesday, followed by a direct flight to Saudi Arabia on Friday, amid hopes that the visit will pave the way to establishing relations between the Jewish state and the Gulf kingdom.

Iran has repeatedly criticized the normalization of ties between Gulf Arab states and Israel, calling it “a stab in the back” to the Palestinians.

Raisi on Wednesday emphasized that the Islamic republic is closely monitoring “all of the developments” in the region.

“We have repeatedly told those who have brought messages from the Americans that if the slightest move is made against Iran’s territorial integrity, it will be met with our decisive response,” he added.

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid had said on Sunday that expanding joint action to counter Tehran would top the agenda during Biden’s visit.

It came after the White House had said days earlier that the visit would see discussions on enhancing regional air defense collaboration, particularly with regards to countering Tehran -- plans Iran denounced as a “threat” to its security.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told reporters earlier on Wednesday that the creation of regional coalitions by the US will not ensure security for the region.

“The policy of making groups and blocs and creating military coalitions, especially under the supervision of a non-regional country, will definitely not contribute to security and stability,” he said.

“Security is neither purchasable nor importable. We believe that creating stability and security in the region can only be achieved through the collective cooperation of regional countries, which are the true owners of the region,” Kanani added.

