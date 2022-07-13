.
Iran will not retreat from ‘rightful and logical’ stance on nuclear deal: President

  • Font
This handout photo taken and released on December 27, 2021 by the EU delegation in Vienna - EEAS shows representatives attending a meeting of the joint commission on negotiations aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Handout / various sources / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA / EEAS - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / EU DELEGATION IN VIENNA / EEAS - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iran will not retreat from its “rightful and logical” stance in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear pact, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday, state television reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Iran refuses to hold direct talks with its arch-foe, the US, and the last indirect meeting between them, in the Middle East nation of Qatar last month, failed to produce any breakthroughs.

“Americans say Iran should return to the nuclear pact, but the Islamic Republic never left the deal and it was Washington that violated the treaty,” Raisi added.

