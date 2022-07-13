Iran will not retreat from ‘rightful and logical’ stance on nuclear deal: President

Iran will not retreat from its “rightful and logical” stance in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear pact, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday, state television reported.

Iran refuses to hold direct talks with its arch-foe, the US, and the last indirect meeting between them, in the Middle East nation of Qatar last month, failed to produce any breakthroughs.

“Americans say Iran should return to the nuclear pact, but the Islamic Republic never left the deal and it was Washington that violated the treaty,” Raisi added.

