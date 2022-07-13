White House would like East Jerusalem consulate, but talks ongoing: Official
The White House would like to see a US consulate for the Palestinians open in east Jerusalem, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday as President Joe Biden made his way to the region.
“Our position is that we would like a consulate in East Jerusalem. Obviously that requires engagement with the Israeli government. It requires engagement with the Palestinian leadership as well. And we will continue that engagement on this trip,” Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force 1.
Sullivan also said the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had spoken with the family of slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. “He has invited the family to the US to be able to sit down and engage with them directly,” Sullivan said.
