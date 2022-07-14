Tehran says it will have a ‘harsh response’ to any mistake from US or its allies
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the Islamic Republic will have a “harsh and regrettable response” to any mistake coming from Washington or its allies, during a speech in Kermanshah province on Thursday.
