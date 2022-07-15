.
Israel welcomes Saudi Arabia’s decision to open air space to all carriers: Minister

FILE PHOTO: A Saudi man checks the flight timings at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo
A Saudi man checks the flight timings at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

AFP, Jerusalem

Israeli Transport Minister Merav Michaeli on Friday welcomed as an “important step” Saudi Arabia's decision to lift restrictions on all carriers using its airspace.

“Israeli flights will be allowed in Saudi Arabian airspace,” Michaeli said in a statement.

“This is an important step by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that will significantly shorten flight times and lower prices.”

