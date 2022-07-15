Israel welcomes Saudi Arabia’s decision to open air space to all carriers: Minister
Israeli Transport Minister Merav Michaeli on Friday welcomed as an “important step” Saudi Arabia's decision to lift restrictions on all carriers using its airspace.
“Israeli flights will be allowed in Saudi Arabian airspace,” Michaeli said in a statement.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“This is an important step by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that will significantly shorten flight times and lower prices.”
Read more:
Saudi Arabia to open air space to all carriers that follow overflight authority terms
-
Saudi Arabia to open air space to all carriers that follow overflight authority termsSaudi Arabia has decided to open its air space for all air carriers that meet the requirements of the overflight authority, the General Authority of ... Gulf
-
US President Joe Biden to head to Saudi ArabiaPresident Joe Biden will discuss energy supply, human rights, and security cooperation in Saudi Arabia on Friday on a trip designed to reset the US ... Gulf
-
Over 90 pct of Saudi youth see US as a strong ally of their nation: SurveyMore than nine in ten young Saudis, who form about two-thirds of Saudi Arabia’s population, see the US as an ally of their nation, a survey revealed ... Gulf