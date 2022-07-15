Israel welcomes Saudi Arabia’s decision to open air space to all carriers: Minister

Israeli Transport Minister Merav Michaeli on Friday welcomed as an “important step” Saudi Arabia's decision to lift restrictions on all carriers using its airspace.

“Israeli flights will be allowed in Saudi Arabian airspace,” Michaeli said in a statement.

“This is an important step by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that will significantly shorten flight times and lower prices.”

