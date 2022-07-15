.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US President Biden visits Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem

  • Font
US President Joe Biden visits the Church of Nativity, in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on July 15, 2022. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden visits the Church of Nativity, in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on July 15, 2022. (Reuters)

US President Biden visits Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem

The Associated Press, West Bank

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden visited the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, believed by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus.

Biden, a devout Roman Catholic, stopped by the church Friday after meeting with Palestinian leaders in the ancient West Bank city.

He shook hands with local officials before entering the historic basilica, held sacred by Christians of all denominations.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The White House said Biden’s visit was to “underscore support for Christians who face challenges across the region.”

The visit is Biden’s last stop on his three-day trip to Israel and the occupied West Bank before he flies to Saudi Arabia to meet with the Kingdom’s leaders and Gulf allies.

Read more:

US President Biden says ‘ground not ripe’ to restart Israel-Palestinian talks

US commits $100 million to support Palestinian hospitals

I2U2: Only partnerships can overcome complex challenges, says UAE President

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21 Khota: The Aqueducts of Al-Asyah - Episode 21
Explore More