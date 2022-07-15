US President Biden visits Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem

US President Joe Biden visited the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, believed by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus.
Biden, a devout Roman Catholic, stopped by the church Friday after meeting with Palestinian leaders in the ancient West Bank city.
He shook hands with local officials before entering the historic basilica, held sacred by Christians of all denominations.
The White House said Biden’s visit was to “underscore support for Christians who face challenges across the region.”
The visit is Biden’s last stop on his three-day trip to Israel and the occupied West Bank before he flies to Saudi Arabia to meet with the Kingdom’s leaders and Gulf allies.
