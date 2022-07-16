Protesters in Iran burn American flags as US President Biden toured Middle East

A group of protesters in Tehran burned US and Israeli flags on Saturday as US President Joe Biden visited the Middle East on a four-day trip.

The students at the protest said they oppose normalization of ties between Israel and Arab countries in deals that were brokered by the US.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The security of the region is in danger at the hands of those countries that claim to be Islamic,” said a female protester who refused to identify by name.

Israeli-Arab security overtures have multiplied since the 2020 Abraham Accords negotiated under the Trump administration normalized relations between Israel and four Arab League nations.

At a summit in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Biden met with Gulf leaders, as well as leaders from Iraq, Egypt and Jordan.

He said the United States was committed to the Middle East and “will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran.”

At the Tehran protest, law student Sajjad Bagheri said the demonstration was a response to Biden’s visit.

Biden sought to use his appearance at the summit to bolster US positioning in the Middle East and knit the region closer together against Iran.

Read more:

White House: Russian officials visited Iran to view drones

End of Iran nuclear talks near, but unclear if they will reach deal: EU official

Iran navy announces drone division in Indian Ocean during Biden’s Middle East visit