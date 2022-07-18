.
Israel military intercepts drone that came from Lebanon

This image grab from a video released by the Israeli army spokesperson's unit on July 2, 2022, reportedly shows a drone launched by Lebanon's Hezbollah movement that was headed towards an offshore gas field in the Mediterranean. (AFP)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Israel's military said on Monday it had intercepted a small drone that crossed into the country from Lebanon, adding that it had likely been sent by the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah.

The drone had been tracked by Israel throughout its flight, the military said.

“The Israel Defense Forces will continue to operate in order to prevent any attempt to violate Israeli sovereignty,” it said.

Hezbollah has occasionally sent drones into Israeli airspace before, calling them reconnaissance missions.

