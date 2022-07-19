.
Iran ready to export military equipment and weapons: Report

A model of a weapon from Iran is displayed during the fifth session of International Defence and Security expo at the Baghdad International Fair, Iraq March 5, 2016. (Reuters)

Reuters

Tehran is ready to export military equipment and weapons, Iran’s army ground forces commander Kiumars Heydari said on Tuesday according to the student-led news agency Young Journalists Club (YJC).

“Currently, we are ready to export military equipment and weapons,” Heydari said, a week after the United States acccused Iran of preparing to send “several hundreds of drones” to Russia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian rejected such accusations in a call with his Ukrainian counterpart on Friday.

