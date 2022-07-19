Iran's Khamenei calls for ‘long-term cooperation’ with Russia after meeting Putin

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Tehran and Moscow needed to maintain long-term cooperation, state news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Khamenei said that economic cooperation between Iran and Russia, especially in light of Western sanctions, is “necessary and in the interest of both countries.”

“There are many understandings and contracts between the two countries, including in the oil and gas sector, which must be followed up and implemented fully,” he added.

Referring to the Ukraine war, Khamenei said: “War is a harsh and difficult event, and Iran is not at all pleased that ordinary people suffer from it. But in the case of Ukraine, if you [Russia] didn’t take the initiative, the other side [NATO] would start a war on their own.”

The Iranian Supreme leader warned the Russian president against what he described as “Western deception,” and stressed the importance of using other currencies instead of the dollar: “The US dollar should be gradually taken off global trade and this can be done gradually.”

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Moscow was slapped with crippling sanctions by US and its European allies. Putin has sought to pivot Russia towards the Middle East and Asia.

Iran, which is under economic sanctions by the US due to its nuclear program, is seeking Russia’s support in an attempt to pressure Washington to offer concessions for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

