Iran’s Khamenei tells Erdogan military strike on Syria will ‘benefit terrorists’

A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him delivering a televised speech on the coronavirus situation in the capital Tehran, on August 11, 2021. (AFP)
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. (File photo: AFP)

Iran’s Khamenei tells Erdogan military strike on Syria will ‘benefit terrorists’

Reuters, Dubai

Published: Updated:

A military strike on Syria would destabilize the region, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who is in Tehran for a summit on the Syrian conflict, state TV reported.

“Any military strike on Syria will harm the region and will benefit terrorists,” Khamenei said, according to the report.

Turkey, which has mounted four operations in northern Syria since 2016, has vowed to launch more military operations to extend 30-kilometer (20-mile) deep “safe zones” along the border.

