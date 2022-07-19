Israel strikes Gaza Strip after gunfire from enclave: Statement

The Israeli military said it launched strikes Tuesday on the Gaza Strip, after gunfire from the Palestinian enclave.
“Following the firing of a bullet from the Gaza Strip into Israel, the IDF (military) is currently striking a Hamas military post in the northern Gaza Strip,” the army said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Israeli army chief arrives in Morocco for first visit
Israel military intercepts drone that came from Lebanon
Review: ‘In the path of Abraham’ shows how peace possible between Israel, Arab states
-
Israeli minister foresees direct pilgrim flights to Saudi Arabia next yearAn Israeli official said on Saturday he expected members of the country’s Muslim minority to be able to fly directly to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage by ... Gulf
-
Israel strikes Hamas ‘military site’ after Gaza rocket fire: ArmyIsraeli warplanes struck a weapons manufacturing facility in the Gaza Strip early Saturday, the military said, after rocket fire against Israeli ... Middle East
-
US President Biden says ‘ground not ripe’ to restart Israel-Palestinian talksUS President Joe Biden reaffirmed the US support for “two states for two peoples,” adding, however, that the “ground is not ripe” to restart ... Middle East