Israel strikes Gaza Strip after gunfire from enclave: Statement

A general view of Gaza city. (Thomson Reuters Foundation/Stefanie Glinski)
A general view of Gaza city. (Reuters)

AFP, Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

The Israeli military said it launched strikes Tuesday on the Gaza Strip, after gunfire from the Palestinian enclave.

“Following the firing of a bullet from the Gaza Strip into Israel, the IDF (military) is currently striking a Hamas military post in the northern Gaza Strip,” the army said in a statement.

