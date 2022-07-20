Iraq’s Kadhimi condemns Turkey for ‘violation’ after deadly Kurdistan strike

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi condemned artillery strikes blamed on Turkey that authorities said killed nine civilians Wednesday in the country’s autonomous Kurdistan region as a “flagrant violation” of sovereignty.

“Turkish forces have perpetrated once more a flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty,” he said on Twitter, condemning the harm caused to “the life and security of Iraqi citizens” and reserving Iraq’s right to retaliate.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish airstrikes killed eight tourists in northern Iraq and wounded over 20, Iraqi Kurdish officials said.

