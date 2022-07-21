Talks with Ukraine, Russia, UN on grain corridor going well, says Turkey

Talks between Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations on resuming Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea are going well so far, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding he was hopeful about reaching a deal.

Turkey hosted officials from Russia, Ukraine and the UN to discuss details of the UN-led plan last week.

Ankara has since said a general agreement was reached, and that it wants to put this into writing this week.

Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Cavusoglu said he hoped to be able to announce “good news” on the talks in coming days, but added there were still minor issues being discussed between the parties.

