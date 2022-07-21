Turkey says attack on Iraq’s Dohuk was carried out by ‘terrorists’
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that artillery strikes which killed at least eight tourists in Iraq’s Dohuk were carried out by “terrorists,” adding that Iraqi authorities must not fall for this “trap.”
Speaking to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Cavusoglu said that Turkish military operations in Iraq have always been against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
He added that reports blaming Turkey for the attack were attempts by the PKK to hinder Ankara’s counter-terrorism efforts.
Turkey on Wednesday rejected claims by Iraqi officials and state media that it had carried out an attack on a mountain resort in Dohuk.
