Gunmen kill brother of collapsed tower’s owner in Abadan: Iran media
A pair of gunmen opened machinegun fire on Saturday in the southwestern Iranian city of Abadan, killing the brother of the owner of a tower that collapsed there earlier this year, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.
The May 23 collapse at the Metropol Building, some 660 kilometers (410 miles) from the capital of Tehran, killed 41 people and dredged up painful memories of past national disasters in Iran. It also triggered street protests in Abadan over the collapse, demonstrations that saw police club protesters and fire tear gas.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The fate of the building’s owner, Hossein Abdolbaghi, has been the subject of much speculation — from initial reports that he had been arrested to rumors that left the country. Official media in Iran said he died in the collapse.
IRNA’s report said Abdolbaghi’s brother Majid was gunned down on Saturday in “an assassination” and died of severe injuries from multiple gunshots.
A video on social media shows Majid’s killing. He is seen at the parking lot outside his home in Abadan when a white car stops by the gate. A gunman gets out and opens fire from his machinegun. A second gunman shoots from inside the car.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for Saturday’s slaying.
After the Metropol collapse, authorities arrested 11 suspects in a widening probe, including the city’s mayor. Over the weeks that followed, videos on social media showed protest gatherings in Abadan, with protesters often blaming the owner for the collapse.
The deadly collapse raised questions about the safety of similar buildings in the country and underscored an ongoing crisis in Iranian construction projects that has seen other disasters amid allegations of government negligence and deeply rooted corruption.
Read more:
Iran issues indictments against 20 people over deadly building collapse
Iran protesters seek justice as building collapse toll rises
One dead in ‘industrial accident’ near Iran military complex: State media
-
Iran issues indictments against 20 people over deadly building collapseIran has issued indictments against 20 people after the deadly collapse of a building that triggered widespread anti-corruption protests, the ... Middle East
-
Two killed, four injured in latest Iran building collapse: MediaTwo people died and four were injured when a building collapsed in Iran, state media reported Thursday, two weeks after a tower block collapse claimed ... Middle East
-
Death toll in southwestern Iran building collapse mounts to 41The death toll in the collapse of a building in southwestern Iran rose Monday to at least 41, state media reported, two weeks after the disaster ... Middle East
-
Protesters chant ‘death to Khamenei’ over Iranian building collapseProtesters in several cities in Iran chanted anti-government slogans overnight, including “death to Khamenei,” over a deadly building collapse in the ... Middle East