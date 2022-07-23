UAE condemns attack in Iraq that left nine dead

The United Arab Emirates condemned an attack in northern Iraq earlier this week that killed nine people, state news agency WAM reported on Friday evening.



The attack took place in a tourist area in the Dohuk governorate in the Kurdistan region on Wednesday close to the border with Turkey, an area where Turkish forces have waged a campaign against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.



More than 20 people were injured in the attack, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday. Among the nine people that were killed was a one-year-old child and a newlywed, according to Reuters.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these criminal acts,” WAM said in a statement.



The ministry also expressed “its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of the Republic of Iraq and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured,” WAM added.



Iraq blamed Turkey for the deaths but has not provided evidence it was responsible for the attack, while Ankara said it had not carried out any attacks targeting civilians in the area and said it was ready to hold talks with Iraq to uncover the facts.



Iraq has summoned Ankara’s ambassador to Baghdad in reaction to the attack and its state agency said the government will recall its charge d'affaires in Ankara.

