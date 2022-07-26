Beirut port silo risks collapse amid fire

Lebanon’s Environment and Health Ministries have warned residents in neighborhoods near Beirut’s port to wear masks and stay indoors, as one of its mammoth silos may partially collapse.

A fire in the silos’ northern block has been smoldering for the past two weeks due to 800 tons of grain inside fermenting in the hot weather.

The ministries anticipate dust from construction waste and some fungi from rotting grains in the silos could heavily disperse for up to 24 hours, should the structure fall.

The silos withstood the impact of the devastating August 2020 blast, effectively acting as a shield to protect Beirut’s western neighborhoods from the explosion.

The massive blast was caused by hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers, that had been improperly stored for years at the port’s warehouse.

The explosion tore through the Lebanese capital, and killed over 200 people and wounded over 6,000 more.

A French civil engineer who volunteered for the government-commissioned team of experts warned that a collapse of the north block was inevitable as it was already tilting since the port blast.

The engineer, who has been monitoring the silo for two years via sensors, told The Associated Press that the fire accelerated the buildings’ speed of tilting over.

