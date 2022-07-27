Iran releases British-Iranian prisoner on furlough: Lawyer

Iran has granted bail to British-Iranian environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who has been charged with security offenses, his lawyer was quoted as saying by the semi-official ILNA news agency on Wednesday.
“Mr. Tahbaz was released on bail and with an electronic bracelet,” Hojat Kermani was quoted as saying.
Tahbaz also holds US citizenship.
