Iran releases British-Iranian prisoner on furlough: Lawyer

Morad Tahbaz. (Facebook)

Reuters, Dubai

Iran has granted bail to British-Iranian environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who has been charged with security offenses, his lawyer was quoted as saying by the semi-official ILNA news agency on Wednesday.

“Mr. Tahbaz was released on bail and with an electronic bracelet,” Hojat Kermani was quoted as saying.

Tahbaz also holds US citizenship.

