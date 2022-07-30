Iran arrests a Swedish citizen on espionage charges: Media

Iran’s intelligence ministry said on Saturday that it had arrested a Swedish citizen on espionage charges, the official IRNA news agency reported without naming the person detained.

It was not clear if the report was referring to the same individual the Swedish foreign ministry said in May had been detained in Iran. Iran did not report that arrest. The Swedish ministry said at the time that a Swedish man had been arrested.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The intelligence ministry announced that a citizen of the Kingdom of Sweden was arrested on espionage charges,” IRNA quoted a ministry statement.

Read more:

Congress calls on EU to designate Hezbollah in its entirety as a terrorist group