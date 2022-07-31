.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israel grounds F-35s over pilot ejection seat concerns

  • Font
US F-35 warplane AFP
File photo of an F-35. (AFP)

Israel grounds F-35s over pilot ejection seat concerns

AFP

Published: Updated:

The Israeli Air Force announced a temporary halt in its stealth fighter F-35 aircraft activity on Saturday, following US concerns over defects in pilot ejection systems.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Aircraft will undergo inspections that will last a few days, the Israeli Air Force said on Twitter, and any individual F-35 operations will be conducted by special authorization of the air force chief.

The Israeli announcement followed a US notice on Friday of possible defects in the explosive cartridges in pilot ejection systems aboard three US military aircraft, including the F-35, which forced a temporary halt to some US operations.

Manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp, the F-35 is also known as the Joint Strike Fighter and, in Israel, by its Hebrew name “Adir” (Mighty).

Read more:

Palestinians must be part of regional economic projects, Jordan King tells Israel PM

Israel-Palestinian clashes leave victims in West Bank settlement with heartache

Mentally disabled Palestinian shot by Israel army dies of wounds

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More