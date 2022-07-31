Israel grounds F-35s over pilot ejection seat concerns

The Israeli Air Force announced a temporary halt in its stealth fighter F-35 aircraft activity on Saturday, following US concerns over defects in pilot ejection systems.

Aircraft will undergo inspections that will last a few days, the Israeli Air Force said on Twitter, and any individual F-35 operations will be conducted by special authorization of the air force chief.

The Israeli announcement followed a US notice on Friday of possible defects in the explosive cartridges in pilot ejection systems aboard three US military aircraft, including the F-35, which forced a temporary halt to some US operations.

Manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp, the F-35 is also known as the Joint Strike Fighter and, in Israel, by its Hebrew name “Adir” (Mighty).

