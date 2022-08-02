Infant in Egypt allegedly killed by parents for constantly sobbing

An infant in Egypt's Giza Governorate was beaten to death by her parents, who reportedly were annoyed by the baby's constant sobbing, local media reported Tuesday.



Egyptian police in the Boulaq al-Dakrour district of Giza were alerted of the incident when the infant was taken to a hospital by her parents.



Local reports said that the baby arrived at the hospital in bad a condition and died while receiving medical assistance. She sustained bruises and signs of torture across her body.



The parents had originally claimed their child was hurt after falling off the bed. However, when faced by the health inspector, they confessed to “unintentionally” battering the child because she would not stop crying, the reports added.



Both parents have been arrested by the police and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

