Sadr followers continue protest at Iraq Parliament

Followers of an influential Shia cleric camped out inside the Iraqi parliament building for a fourth straight day were instructed Tuesday to leave the building but maintain their protest outside.

Meanwhile, protesters at the site called for more Iraqis from different segments of the society to join in the demonstration against some of the country's leaders.

In a tweet, a representative of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr told the hundreds of loyalists to leave the parliament building in the capital of Baghdad within 72 hours.

They were told to move their protest outside its premises but to remain inside the Green Zone, which houses Iraq's government buildings and foreign embassies.

The sit-in was in its fourth day Tuesday.

Al-Sadr and his party were winners in the October parliamentary elections but were unable to muster a majority of support to form a government.

His followers stormed the parliament Saturday at his command to prevent the Iran-backed Coordination Framework alliance from voting in a new government after naming Mohamed al-Sudani as candidate for prime minister.

By moving the protest camp to another area of the Green Zone, al-Sadr keeps open the possibility of a drawn-out sit-in.

Al-Sadr's followers have been camped out inside the parliament building in the heavily fortified Green Zone since thousands stormed the building on Saturday, demanding reforms and denouncing the Iran-backed alliance.

Al-Sadr's representatives have called on supporters in Iraqi provinces to protest in their cities and towns in support of the parliament sit-in.

