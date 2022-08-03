Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator to travel to Vienna to resume 2015 nuclear deal talks

Iran said its chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri-Kani will head to Vienna on Wednesday to resume talks with world powers aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Iran’s negotiating team, headed by Ali Bagheri-Kani, our country’s chief negotiator, will leave for Vienna in a few hours,” state media quoted Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Naser Kanani as saying on Wednesday.

“In this round of talks, there will be a discussion and exchange of views regarding the ideas presented by the different parties, including the ideas presented by Iran,” Kanani said.

Earlier on Wednesday, European Union envoy Enrique Mora, who’s in charge of coordinating the talks, said he was heading to Vienna for discussions related to the nuclear deal.

“On my way to Vienna to discuss #JCPOA back to full implementation on the basis of the coordinator’s text tabled on 20 July. #ViennaTalks. Extremely grateful to Austrian authorities,” Mora tweeted, using the acronym for the formal name of the deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The latest round of indirect talks between the US and Iran took place in Doha last month, with the two sides negotiating indirectly through Mora as Tehran refuses to negotiate directly with Washington.

Prior to the talks in Doha, which lasted two days and ended without any progress, the US and Iran had engaged for over a year in indirect talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 deal.

Negotiations stalled in March, reportedly over an Iranian demand to have the IRGC removed from the US FTO list. The US had designated the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization under former President Donald Trump in 2019.

The 2015 deal offered Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

Trump withdrew Washington from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sweeping sanctions on Tehran, saying the deal failed to address Iran’s ballistic missile program and regional activities and did not block Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon.

Iran, which insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only, responded by expanding its nuclear program, breaching most of the deal’s restrictions.

