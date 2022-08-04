‘God condemns officials’ who avoid accountability over port blast: Lebanon Patriarch
Lebanon’s top Christian cleric on Thursday denounced his country’s government for failing to bring to justice those responsible for the Beirut port blast, marking the huge explosion’s second anniversary with demands for accountability.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Bechara Boutros al-Rai, in a mass commemorating its victims, said that “God condemns those officials” who were stalling investigations that the government “has no right” to block.
The blast at the port, which killed at least 220 people and was recorded as one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history, was caused by massive stores of ammonium nitrate kept at the site since 2013.
Two years on, no senior official has been held to account.
A domestic probe into the exact causes of the explosion - and who was responsible for or negligent regarding the ammonium nitrate’s presence - has been stalled for more than six months.
There is still no unified official death toll. Two security sources told Reuters that their counts were at least 220 dead, with at least 20 more people unaccounted for, mostly Syrian nationals.
Read more:
Beirut Port Blast survivor still living with severe PTSD, moved to Dubai to feel safe
The ongoing battle to save Lebanon’s heritage damaged by the 2020 Beirut Port blast
Beirut blast victim’s parents wage lonely battle for justice ahead of 2nd anniversary
-
The ongoing battle to save Lebanon’s heritage damaged by the 2020 Beirut Port blastThe aftermath of the Beirut Port Blast in 2020 was nothing short of a nightmare. Many people lost their homes and businesses, but the biggest loss of ... Features
-
Beirut Port Blast survivor still living with severe PTSD, moved to Dubai to feel safeTwo years went by since the Beirut Port explosion marked the country’s worst peacetime disaster and one of the world’s biggest non-nuclear explosions ... Features
-
Beirut blast victim’s parents wage lonely battle for justice ahead of 2nd anniversaryPaul and Tracy Naggear have lived in grief since the massive explosion that tore through the Lebanese capital in 2020 killed their three-year-old ... Features