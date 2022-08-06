Israeli aggression on Gaza ‘flagrant defiance of international law’: Arab Parliament

The Arab Parliament, the legislative body of the Arab League, has condemned the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in a statement published on Saturday.

They said the Israeli airstrikes, which killed at least 10 people, including a five-year-old child, and wounded at least another 55 wounded, targeted defenseless civilians, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

In their statement they blamed the occupation authorities for the consequences of “dangerous escalation against the Palestinian people”, and their bombing of civilian targets in the Gaza Strip with aircraft, in “flagrant defiance of international law and a violation of the Charter of the United Nations, conventions, treaties and international principles, and a violation of all resolutions of international legitimacy and human rights principles.”

It called on the international community to intervene urgently to stop further escalation and aggression against the Palestinian people, children and women, and to provide them with civil protection.

Rocket sirens sounded in southern and central Israel on Friday as Palestinian militants in Gaza responded to Israeli airstrikes.

As darkness fell, Israeli authorities said sirens had been sounded in southern and central areas, while images broadcast by Israeli television stations appeared to show a number of missiles being shot down by air defense systems.

Islamic Jihad, a militant group with a similar ideology as Hamas, the extemist movement in charge of Gaza, said it had fired more than 100 rockets on Friday into Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv. Israel’s ambulance service said there were no reports of casualties.

On Saturday, Israeli forces broadened their offensive against Islamic Jihad on Saturday, announcing the arrest of 19 of the group's members in the West Bank, while launching further strikes against militant targets in Gaza.

