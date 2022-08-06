Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders will pay the price: Israeli defense minister Gantz

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz on Saturday said Islamic Jihad leaders “will pay the price” as Israeli jets continued to hit targets in Gaza on Saturday.

“Our operational activities against the perpetrators of terrorism will continue and intensify with no limits and restrictions,” Gantz said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The latest confrontation between Israel and Gaza militants is in its second day and has killed at least 15 people in the coastal strip.

So far, Hamas, the larger militant group that rules Gaza, appeared to stay on the sidelines of the conflict, keeping its intensity somewhat contained.

Israel and Hamas fought a war barely a year ago, one of four major conflicts and several smaller battles over the last 15 years that wreaked a staggering cost to the impoverished territory’s two million Palestinian residents.

Whether Hamas continues to stay out of the fight likely depends in part on how much punishment Israel inflicts in Gaza as rocket fire steadily continues.

Read more:

Iran’s IRGC says Palestinians ‘not alone’ in fight against Israel

Russia calls for ‘maximum restraint’ in Gaza after Israel air strikes

Day two of Israel, Palestinian conflict sees fighting, arrests, rising death toll