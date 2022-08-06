.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders will pay the price: Israeli defense minister Gantz

  • Font
Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz speaks during a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following an enhanced honor cordon arrival ceremony at the Pentagon, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., December 9, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders will pay the price: Israeli defense minister Gantz

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz on Saturday said Islamic Jihad leaders “will pay the price” as Israeli jets continued to hit targets in Gaza on Saturday.

“Our operational activities against the perpetrators of terrorism will continue and intensify with no limits and restrictions,” Gantz said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The latest confrontation between Israel and Gaza militants is in its second day and has killed at least 15 people in the coastal strip.

So far, Hamas, the larger militant group that rules Gaza, appeared to stay on the sidelines of the conflict, keeping its intensity somewhat contained.

Israel and Hamas fought a war barely a year ago, one of four major conflicts and several smaller battles over the last 15 years that wreaked a staggering cost to the impoverished territory’s two million Palestinian residents.

Whether Hamas continues to stay out of the fight likely depends in part on how much punishment Israel inflicts in Gaza as rocket fire steadily continues.

Read more:

Iran’s IRGC says Palestinians ‘not alone’ in fight against Israel

Russia calls for ‘maximum restraint’ in Gaza after Israel air strikes

Day two of Israel, Palestinian conflict sees fighting, arrests, rising death toll

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More