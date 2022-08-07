Four children killed in Gaza as death toll rises to 41: Health ministry

Four more children were killed in Gaza on Sunday, the Palestinian territory's health ministry said, as days of intense fighting between Palestinian militants and Israel raged despite talks of a proposed truce.

Since an Israeli military operation targeting Islamic Jihad positions began on Friday, a total of 41 Palestinians “have been martyred, including 15 children and four women, and 311 have been injured” across the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian enclave's ministry said.

