Four children killed in Gaza as death toll rises to 41: Health ministry

Palestinians inspect the damage, amid Israel-Gaza fighting, in Gaza City, August 7, 2022. (Reuters)
Palestinians inspect the damage, amid Israel-Gaza fighting, in Gaza City, August 7, 2022. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Four children killed in Gaza as death toll rises to 41: Health ministry

AFP

Published: Updated:

Four more children were killed in Gaza on Sunday, the Palestinian territory's health ministry said, as days of intense fighting between Palestinian militants and Israel raged despite talks of a proposed truce.

Since an Israeli military operation targeting Islamic Jihad positions began on Friday, a total of 41 Palestinians “have been martyred, including 15 children and four women, and 311 have been injured” across the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian enclave's ministry said.

