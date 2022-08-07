Gaza’s Shifa hospital chief warns of ‘crisis’ as supplies dwindle
Gaza’s top hospital director warned Sunday that medics are facing multiple crises amid deadly violence between Palestinian militants and Israel, with drugs and electricity supplies urgently needed to keep treating patients.
Muhammad Abu Salmiya said wounded people were arriving “every minute” at Shifa hospital in Gaza City.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“There is a crisis in medicine, a crisis in drugs, a crisis in electricity,” said Salmiya, the hospital’s director general.
Thirty-one Gazans have been killed and 275 others wounded in fighting since Friday, when Israel fired on Islamic Jihad positions and the militant group retaliated by launching rockets across the frontier.
Gaza’s sole power plant shut down on Saturday due to a lack of fuel, four days after Israel closed its crossings with the territory citing security concerns.
“The situation is very bad,” said Salmiya. “We need urgently to open the borders to bring in drugs, (fuel for) electricity.”
Diesel for the power plant is usually trucked in from Egypt or Israel, which has maintained a blockade of the enclave since the militant group Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007.
The depleting electricity supply will see “a cessation of health services” on Tuesday afternoon, as power generators are running out of fuel, Gaza’s health ministry projected.
Potentially life-saving facilities such as operating rooms and ventilators in hospitals need power to continue running.
There are also concerns that the fuel shortage across the Palestinian territory could affect ambulances, said the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA.
A spokesperson for the Israeli military said there is “deep concern about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.”
The enclave’s 2.3 million residents experience regular power shortages and last month received only an average of 11 hours of power per day, according to OCHA data.
The UN agency warned Saturday that without a boost to the electricity supply, Gaza will soon see “the reduction of water supply from the water wells and desalination plants.”
Ahad Ferwana, a Gaza resident, said people become sick when the water supply is interrupted.
The power cuts “affect all areas of life in Gaza Strip,” he told AFP.
“It disrupts people’s lives especially under the intense heat that hits the region,” he said.
“That forces people to leave their homes, which puts their lives at risk because of the continued bombardment.”
Read more: Israel, Palestinians agree to Egypt-proposed truce from Sunday evening: Sources
-
Israel, Palestinians agree to Egypt-brokered truce from Sunday evening: SourcesIsrael and Palestinian militants have agreed to a truce in Gaza from Sunday evening as mediated by Cairo, sources said, after a weekend-long pounding ... Middle East
-
Death toll in Israel strikes on Gaza rises to 29, including six childrenAt least 29 Palestinians, including six children and two senior commanders of the Islamic Jihad militant group, have been killed in the weekend surge ... Middle East
-
Palestinian Islamic Jihad group confirms killing of a senior commander in GazaThe Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ) on Sunday confirmed the killing of one of its senior armed commanders in an Israeli air strike on the ... Middle East
-
Islamic Jihad group fires rockets at Jerusalem on third day of conflictPalestinian militants fired rockets toward Jerusalem on Sunday, causing no casualties but signaling new reach and resolve as Israel pressed air ... Middle East
-
US says it supports Israel’s right to defend itself, urges no more escalationThe US fully supported Israel’s right to defend itself, the State Department said on Saturday, and it urged all sides to avoid further escalation as ... Middle East
-
Russia calls for ‘maximum restraint’ in Gaza after Israel air strikesRussia on Saturday called for maximum restraint in the Gaza Strip amid the worst escalation of violence since a war last year.“We are observing with ... Middle East