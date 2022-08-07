Islamic Jihad group fires rockets at Jerusalem on third day of conflict

The Islamic Jihad said it had fired rockets at Jerusalem from the Gaza Strip on Sunday, as the conflict between the Palestinian militants and Israel entered its third day.

Al Quds Brigades, the movement’s military wing, said in a statement they had “fired rockets” at the city, a short while after air raid sirens were activated and explosions heard, marking the first time Jerusalem was targeted in this round of violence.

