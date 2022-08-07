Israel arrests 20 members of Islamic Jihad in West Bank: Army
Twenty members of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad were arrested overnight by Israeli security forces in the West Bank, the army announced on Sunday, as renewed violence flared in the Gaza strip.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In several raids around 20 suspects belonging to Islamic Jihad were brought in from around the West Bank, the army said in a statement.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli attack on Gaza Strip: Foreign ministry statement
White House calls for calm as violence flares between Gaza, Israel
Russia calls for ‘maximum restraint’ in Gaza after Israel air strikes
-
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli attack on Gaza Strip: Foreign ministry statementSaudi Arabia condemned and denounced the Israeli attack carried out in the Gaza Strip, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on ... Gulf
-
White House calls for calm as violence flares between Gaza, IsraelThe White House Friday called on Israelis and Palestinians to avoid further escalation as the conflict in Gaza threatened to spiral out of control ... Middle East
-
Russia calls for ‘maximum restraint’ in Gaza after Israel air strikesRussia on Saturday called for maximum restraint in the Gaza Strip amid the worst escalation of violence since a war last year.“We are observing with ... Middle East