.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israel arrests 20 members of Islamic Jihad in West Bank: Army

  • Font
Member of the Israeli security forces patrol in the area where Israeli police in annexed east Jerusalem shot dead a Palestinian with special needs on May 30, 2020. (AFP)
File photo of Israeli security forces. (AFP)

Israel arrests 20 members of Islamic Jihad in West Bank: Army

AFP

Published: Updated:

Twenty members of the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad were arrested overnight by Israeli security forces in the West Bank, the army announced on Sunday, as renewed violence flared in the Gaza strip.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In several raids around 20 suspects belonging to Islamic Jihad were brought in from around the West Bank, the army said in a statement.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli attack on Gaza Strip: Foreign ministry statement

White House calls for calm as violence flares between Gaza, Israel

Russia calls for ‘maximum restraint’ in Gaza after Israel air strikes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More