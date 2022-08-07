Israeli airstrike hits main street in Gaza City

An Israeli airstrike hit a main street in Gaza City on Sunday, apparently killing several people.

The blast hit a car and horse-drawn cart.

Advertisement

Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City reported that three bodies had arrived from the site of the explosion.

Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip exchanged fire on Sunday in the worst bout of cross-border violence since an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas last year.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israel says it killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander in an airstrike on an apartment building in a crowded Gaza refugee camp.

It was the second such targeted attack since Israel launched its high-stakes military offensive against the militant group just before the weekend.

The Iran-backed militant group has fired hundreds of rockets at Israel in response, and the risk of the cross-border fighting turning into a full-fledged war remained high.

Gaza's ruling Hamas group, which fought an 11-day war with Israel in May 2021, seemed to stay on the sidelines for now.

It appears Hamas fears Israeli reprisals and the undoing economic understandings with Israel, including Israeli work permits for thousands of Gaza residents, that bolster its control.

Read more:

Five killed in Gaza amid truce reports, raising death toll to 36: Health ministry

Palestinians sift through rubble at Gaza camp hit in Israeli strike

Palestinian PM calls for immediate halt to hostilities