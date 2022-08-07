.
  • Font
In this file photo taken on April 17, 2022, members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group take part in a demonstration marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Rafah, in the southern Gaza strip. (AFP)
Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirms Gaza truce with Israel: Statement

AFP

Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza said Sunday they had agreed to a Cairo-brokered ceasefire to end three days of intense conflict with Israel that has left at least 41 Palestinians dead.

“A short while ago the wording of the Egyptian truce agreement was reached, which contains Egypt's commitment to work towards the release of two prisoners, (Bassem) al-Saadi and (Khalil) Awawdeh,” senior Islamic Jihad member Mohammad al-Hindi said in a statement.

Saadi, a senior figure in Islamic Jihad's political wing, was recently arrested in the occupied West Bank, while militant Awawdeh is also in Israeli detention.

