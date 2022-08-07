Palestinian PM calls for immediate halt to hostilities

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyed called on the international community to help stop Israel's offensive while holding up photos of children killed in Gaza in the latest round of fighting between the two sides.

“The image of the martyred and wounded children in Gaza must shake the conscience of humanity and work to stop the aggression immediately,” Shtayyeh said at a press conference in Ramallah on Sunday.

Advertisement

He said that the United Nations Security Council would meet on Monday to discuss the issue.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“What is required of the Security Council to take a serious and feasible decision to provide protection to the Palestinian people, we want this from the institution more than condemnation.”

Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip were exchanging fire Sunday in the worst bout of cross-border violence since an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas last year.

The Islamic Jihad commander, Khaled Mansour, was killed in an airstrike on an apartment building in the Rafah refugee camp in southern Gaza late Saturday.

Two other militants and five civilians were also killed in the attack, bringing the Palestinian death toll to 31 since the start of the Israeli offensive on Friday. Among the dead were six children and four women.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said more than 250 people were wounded since Friday.

Militants have fired dozens of rockets at Israeli cities and towns, disrupting life for hundreds of thousands of people.

Read more:

Death toll in Israel strikes on Gaza rises to 29, including six children

Israel, Palestinians agree to Egypt-brokered truce from Sunday evening: Sources

Palestinian Islamic Jihad group confirms killing of a senior commander in Gaza