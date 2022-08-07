UAE calls for de-escalation in Gaza Strip

The United Arab Emirates has called for calm in the Gaza Strip amid ongoing violence, urging de-escalation to prevent civilian casualties.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

A foreign ministry spokesperson said that the UAE “expresses its deep concern over the current escalation and calls for exercising maximum restraint, to prevent being drawn into new levels of violence and instability,” according to a statement from the official Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The UAE has also submitted a request to hold a closed meeting with the UN Security Council to discuss ways to support international efforts to achieve peace.

China, France, Ireland, and Norway reportedly co-signed the request.

Neighboring Saudi Arabia also issued a statement on Saturday calling for calm.

Clashes erupted on Friday when Israel carried out a surprise missile attack on the Palestinian territory, killing a senior member of the Islamic Jihad group.

Cross-border missile attacks have been launched by both sides over the last few days, with at least 24 Palestinians including six children being killed.

Read more:

Palestinian Islamic Jihad group confirms killing of a senior commander in Gaza

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli attack on Gaza Strip: Foreign ministry statement

Gaza’s sole power plant shuts over lack of fuel: Spokesman

