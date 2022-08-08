Fuel trucks seen entering Gaza as Israel crossing reopens following cease-fire

Fuel trucks entered Gaza on Monday as an Egypt-brokered truce between Israel and Islamic Jihad militants in the Palestinian enclave held, an AFP journalist at the crossing said.

The trucks passed from Israel through the Kerem Shalom goods crossing to southern Gaza, the AFP journalist said, hours after a ceasefire deal came into effect ending three days of deadly conflict.

Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza said Sunday they had agreed to a Cairo-brokered ceasefire to end three days of intense conflict with Israel that has left at least 41 Palestinians dead.

“A short while ago the wording of the Egyptian truce agreement was reached, which contains Egypt's commitment to work towards the release of two prisoners, (Bassem) al-Saadi and (Khalil) Awawdeh,” senior Islamic Jihad member Mohammad al-Hindi said in a statement.

Saadi, a senior figure in Islamic Jihad's political wing, was recently arrested in the occupied West Bank, while militant Awawdeh is also in Israeli detention.

