Israel says striking Gaza militants after start of ceasefire

Israel's army said it was striking “a wide range” of Palestinian militant targets in Gaza after a Sunday 2030 GMT ceasefire came into force, responding to rocket fire moments earlier.

In a statement sent at 2033 GMT, the army said: “In response to rockets fired toward Israeli territory, the (military) is currently striking a wide range of targets belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip.”

The army had issued multiple air raid warning of incoming rocket fire moments before the truce, including at 2029 GMT.

