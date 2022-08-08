.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Israel says striking Gaza militants after start of ceasefire

  • Font
Flame and smoke rise from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 7, 2022 shortly before a ceasefire. (AFP)
Flame and smoke rise from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 7, 2022 shortly before a ceasefire. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel says striking Gaza militants after start of ceasefire

AFP

Published: Updated:

Israel's army said it was striking “a wide range” of Palestinian militant targets in Gaza after a Sunday 2030 GMT ceasefire came into force, responding to rocket fire moments earlier.

In a statement sent at 2033 GMT, the army said: “In response to rockets fired toward Israeli territory, the (military) is currently striking a wide range of targets belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip.”

The army had issued multiple air raid warning of incoming rocket fire moments before the truce, including at 2029 GMT.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Gaza truce to go into effect at 20:30 GMT, Islamic Jihad says

Palestinian Islamic Jihad confirms Gaza truce with Israel: Statement

Rockets from Gaza Strip intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More