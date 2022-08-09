Dozens of Israelis storm al-Aqsa compound

Dozens of Israelis stormed al-Aqsa compound on Tuesday under heavy security from the Israeli police, Al Arabiya’s correspondent reported.



Earlier on Tuesday, two Palestinians, including a senior militant commander, were killed as Israeli forces raided a house in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.



Clashes with the Israeli army also broke out in other parts of Nablus, as Palestinians hurled stones at the troops.



At least 30 Palestinians were wounded and at least one was in serious condition, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.



Last week, Israel launched what it called a “pre-emptive” aerial and artillery bombardment of Islamic Jihad positions in the Gaza Strip, leading militants in the coastal enclave to fire more than a thousand rockets in retaliation, according to the army.



An Egypt-brokered ceasefire reached Sunday ended three days of intense fighting that killed 46 Palestinians, 16 of them children, and wounded 360, according to Gaza’s health ministry.



Israel insists that some of children and other civilians counted in the Palestinian toll were killed by Islamic Jihad rockets that fell short or misfired.



With AFP



