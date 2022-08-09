Turkey drone strike kills four in northeast Syria: Monitor 

A Turkish drone strike Tuesday killed at least four people in a northeast Syrian city held by Kurdish forces, the latest in a flurry of attacks, a war monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack struck near a hospital in Qamishli, the capital of a Kurdish administration that runs large parts of the country’s northeast.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The four victims, all affiliated with the administration, were killed while they dug trenches near Turkey’s border in anticipation of a new offensive that Ankara has threatened to launch since May, the monitor said.

Ankara has launched successive military offensives in Syria. Most have targeted Kurdish fighters that Ankara links to a group waging a decades-long violence against it.

Turkey has stepped up its drone strikes in Kurdish-controlled areas of Syria since a July 19 summit with Iran and Russia failed to greenlight a fresh offensive, according to Kurdish officials and the Observatory.

A Turkish drone strike on Qamishli at the weekend killed four people, including two siblings, said the Observatory.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have counted at least 13 of their members killed in several Turkish attacks since July 19.

Syria’s conflict that began in March 2011 has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war population.

Read more:

Russia calls on Turkey not to ‘destabilize’ Syria

Turkish defense delegation to visit US for F-16 jet talks