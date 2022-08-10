Egyptian man stabs young woman to death for breaking up with him

An Egyptian man stabbed and killed a twenty-year-old woman in the northern governorate of al-Sharqia after she allegedly ended her relationship with him, local media reported on Tuesday.



The perpetrator, who was identified as Islam Mohammed, stabbed the victim, Salma Bahjat, 17 times in front of a building entrance in the city of Zagazig.



Security forces apprehended Mohammed after he fled the scene, and according to their initial investigation, Mohammed confessed to stabbing Bahjat using a knife after an argument between them escalated into a fight.



Both Mohammed and Bahjat were students at the Faculty of Mass Communications at al-Shorouk University.



Mohammed reportedly told the police that he loved Bahjat and intended to marry her, however, she ended her relationship with him and rejected him, so he decided to kill her.



The investigation also revealed that Mohammed had published several posts on his social media accounts threatening to kill Bahjat. He allegedly posted a threat to kill Bahjat half an hour before committing the crime.



Other social media posts shared by Mohammed’s friends showed that Mohammed sought “legal advice for his problem” online on July 18.



In the post, Mohammed alleged that he was in a relationship with a girl in university for three years, during which he spent money on her and completed class assignments for her resulting in him failing one academic year.



Mohammed also claimed that they stayed together after she graduated, adding that she later broke up with him.



“In the end, she said she does not love me… and blocked me on social media. Is there any legal solution to this psychological pain?” Mohammed asked.



Other photos of Mohammed which circulated on social media showed that he had her name tattooed on his right arm and chest.



Social media users immediately drew comparisons between Bahjat’s murder and the murder of twenty-one-year-old Egyptian student Naiyera Ashraf in June.



Ashraf, whose murder was captured on video, was killed on a busy street at the gate of Egypt’s Mansoura University by a man whose marriage proposal she had rejected.



