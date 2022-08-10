Iraq cleric al-Sadr calls on judiciary to dissolve parliament by end of next week
Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called on the country’s judiciary to dissolve the parliament by end of next week, he said in a statement on Wednesday.
Protesters rallied by al-Sadr and his Sadrist Movement tore down concrete barriers and entered the Green Zone, which houses government departments and foreign missions, before breaking into parliament last month.
