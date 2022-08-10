.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iraq cleric al-Sadr calls on judiciary to dissolve parliament by end of next week

  • Font
Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr gather in Baghdad's Tahrir square on July 27, 2022 to protest against the nomination of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for the prime minister position. (AFP)
Supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr gather in Baghdad’s Tahrir square on July 27, 2022 to protest against the nomination of Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for the prime minister position. (AFP)

Iraq cleric al-Sadr calls on judiciary to dissolve parliament by end of next week

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called on the country’s judiciary to dissolve the parliament by end of next week, he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Protesters rallied by al-Sadr and his Sadrist Movement tore down concrete barriers and entered the Green Zone, which houses government departments and foreign missions, before breaking into parliament last month.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iraq PM inaugurates Mosul airport reconstruction

Shia Muslims throng Iraqi shrine city to commemorate Ashura

Crisis in Iraq tests its stability and Iran’s sway

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More