Egypt car crash leaves 11 people dead, two injured

A devastating car crash in Egypt’s southern governorate of Aswan Wednesday evening left 11 people dead and two others injured, local media reported.



The accident took place in front of al-Jaafra village on an agricultural road linking Aswan to Cairo, when a microbus collided with a truck.



Medics rushed to the scene with 13 ambulances dispatched to provide medical assistance to the injured, who were taken to the hospital for treatment.



The bodies of the deceased were transferred to different morgues.





In July, eight people were killed and 44 injured in a car crash on a highway linking Aswan to Abu Simbel.



Deadly traffic accidents are very common in Egypt, claiming the lives of many each year. Road safety conditions and speeding are main contributors to these crashes.



Also in July, at least 25 people were killed and more than 35 were injured when the bus they were traveling in smashed into a parked truck near the village of al-Barsha, south of Cairo.



