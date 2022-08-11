Iran rejects US charges of IRGC plot to murder ex-Trump advisor John Bolton

Iran dismissed as “baseless and politically motivated” charges against a member of its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for plotting to murder former US National Security Advisor John Bolton, state media reported early Thursday.

“Such baseless claims are made with political goals and motives,” the official IRNA news agency quoted Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Naser Kanani as saying.

“The American judicial authorities have raised accusations without providing valid evidence and necessary documentation,” he said.

Kanani described Bolton as a “politically bankrupt and worthless individual,” adding: “Iran strongly warns against any action against Iranian nationals under the pretext of these ridiculous accusations.”

The US charged a member of the IRGC on Wednesday with plotting to murder Bolton, a staunch opponent of the Iranian regime who served as national security advisor to former President Donald Trump.

“According to court documents, beginning in October 2021, Shahram Poursafi, aka Mehdi Rezayi, 45, of Tehran, Iran, attempted to arrange the murder of former National Security Advisor John Bolton, likely in retaliation for the January 2020 death of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – Qods Force (IRGC-QF) commander Qasem Soleimani,” the US Justice Department said in a statement.

Last month, Bolton was one of 61 Americans sanctioned by Iran for supporting an Iranian opposition group.

