A look at the 13 new members of Egypt’s Cabinet appointed by President al-Sisi

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced a cabinet reshuffle on Saturday to enhance the government’s performance, the website of Egypt’s presidency reported.

Al-Sisi said he asked the parliament to convene on Saturday to discuss changes to some ministerial portfolios, adding that the changes have been agreed on after consultations with the premier.

The profiles of the ministers who were included in the reshuffle are as follows:

Minister of Health & Population Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, previously the Minister of Higher Education and the Acting Minister of Health. He held a multitude of academic positions at home and abroad including a visiting professor at the University of Virginia.

Minister of Higher Education Mohamed Ayman Ashour, previously the Vice Minister of Higher Education for Universities’ Affairs. Ashour had previously held the position of Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering, and the position of Vice Dean for Graduate Studies and Research Affairs. Ashour’s last position was Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Ain Shams University.

Minister of Education & Technical Education Reda Hegazy who started his career as Chemistry teacher, was the Deputy Minister of Education for Teachers’ Affairs. He was previously the vice president of the Public Authority for Adult Education and director of the Regional Center for Adult Education.

Minister of Water Resources & Irrigation Hany Sweilam is currently a professor of Sustainable Development at the American University in Cairo. Sweilam established the first center for sustainable development and research in desalination using solar energy in the Middle East.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Eissa Taha used to be the executive director of retail trade sector at Egypt’s biggest private bank, Commercial International Bank.

Minister of Trade & Industry Ahmed Samir Saleh, has served as an MP for seven years and last held the position of Chairman of the Economic Affairs Committee at the House of Representatives. He was the only MP who was given the floor to speak at the extraordinary session Saturday in a ceremonial gesture which he used to thank other MPs and jokingly asking them to be gentle when they bring him to questioning.

Major General Hesham Amna assumed the post of the local development minister, succeeding Major General Mahmoud Shaarawi. Amna, 60, has served as the governor of northern Egypt’s Beheira since August 2018.

Air Marshal Mohamed Abbas Hashem, commander of the air force was assigned to the Ministry of Civil Aviation

Mahmoud Esmat the new Minister of Public Enterprises Sector previously held the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Airports Holding Company.

Hassan Mohamed Shehata, secretary-general of the Federation of the Egyptian Labor Syndicates’ Union, will assume the post of the manpower minister, succeeding Mohamed Saafan.

Minister of Culture Nevine El-Kilany was the Dean of the High Institute for Art Criticism at the Academy of Arts.

The new Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Salah El-Din was the Vice President and Managing Director of the National Authority for Military Production since November 24, 2020. He also worked as an advisor to the Minister of State for Military Production and Vice President of the National Authority for Military Production.

Minister of State for Immigration & Expatriates’ Affairs Soha Samir, is the former assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a former Vice Head of Egypt’s permanent mission to the United Nations in New York. She was also Egypt’s Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Ireland.

