.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Egypt appoints 13 new ministers in cabinet reshuffle

  • Font
Egypt flag waving cloudy sky background stock photo
Egypt flag. (File photo)

Egypt appoints 13 new ministers in cabinet reshuffle

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced a cabinet reshuffle on Saturday to enhance the government’s performance, the website of Egypt’s presidency reported.

Al-Sisi said he asked the parliament to convene on Saturday to discuss changes to some ministerial portfolios, adding that the changes have been agreed on after consultations with the premier.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This is in order to improve the performance of the government with regard to a number of key domestic and foreign issues that contribute to protecting the state’s interests and capabilities and directly [improce] the services offered to citizens,” the president said.

The cabinet reshuffle affected 13 portfolios which include the tourism, health, education, culture, local development, immigration and irrigation ministries.

Read more: Only way is down for Egyptian currency, and question is how much

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More