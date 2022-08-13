Egypt appoints 13 new ministers in cabinet reshuffle

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced a cabinet reshuffle on Saturday to enhance the government’s performance, the website of Egypt’s presidency reported.

Al-Sisi said he asked the parliament to convene on Saturday to discuss changes to some ministerial portfolios, adding that the changes have been agreed on after consultations with the premier.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“This is in order to improve the performance of the government with regard to a number of key domestic and foreign issues that contribute to protecting the state’s interests and capabilities and directly [improce] the services offered to citizens,” the president said.

The cabinet reshuffle affected 13 portfolios which include the tourism, health, education, culture, local development, immigration and irrigation ministries.

Read more: Only way is down for Egyptian currency, and question is how much