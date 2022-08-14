Salman Rushdie’s stabbing in the US highlights deep divisions in Iranian society
Many Iranians have turned to social media to show their anger and praise over the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie at a lecture in New York state, with some conspiracy theories linking it to Tehran's nuclear talks in Vienna.
Rushdie remained hospitalized after he was repeatedly stabbed on Friday. His agent has said he is likely to lose an eye, among other injuries.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Authorities in Iran, where the author’s novel “The Satanic Verses” had drawn death threats since 1989, have made no public comment about the attack. But hardline state media outlets have celebrated it with headlines like “Satan has been blinded”.
Many ordinary Iranians have expressed their sympathies, however, posting on social media about their anger at the Islamic Republic’s clerical rulers for issuing a fatwa, or religious edict, in 1989 that urged Muslims to kill Rushdie.
“Through the fatwa, the Iranian regime is responsible for the attack on Salman Rushdie. This attack is not only an assault on freedom of speech, but shows how dictators have expanded their reach around the world to challenge security,” tweeted an Iranian user identified as Behrouz Boochani.
In 2019, Twitter suspended Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s account over a tweet that said the fatwa issued by the late founder of Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, against Rushdie was “solid and irrevocable”.
Iran blocks access to Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube but millions of Iranians easily get around that by using virtual private networks.
Some Iranians have blamed the United States of plotting to disrupt the nuclear talks, during which Tehran and Washington have been struggling to salvage Iran's nuclear pact with world powers that former US President Donald trump exited in 2018.
“..., isn't it odd that as we near a potential nuclear deal, the US makes claims about a hit on (John) Bolton... and then this happens?,” Mohammad Marandi, a media adviser to Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, tweeted -- drawing hundreds of likes and retweets, as well as people chiming in with their own similar comments.
Washington has charged an Iranian with plotting to murder Bolton, a national security adviser to Trump. Iran has rejected the accusation as “baseless.”
In its online Sunday issue, the hardline Kayhan newspaper, whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Khamenei, wrote: “Divine vengeance has befallen Rushdie. Trump and (former US Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo are next.”
Those comments echoed praise for the attacker in other hardline Iranian media on Saturday. Online posters also voiced their vitriol.
“I hope you die,” tweeted Iranian Mohammad, using the trending hashtag #SalmanRushdie in Farsi.
The accused attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault at a court appearance on Saturday.
Read more:
Police in Scotland probe ‘online threat’ to author JK Rowling over Rushdie tweet
Events following Iran’s fatwa against author Salman Rushdie
Iranian media outlets add to bounty for killing Salman Rushdie
-
Police in Scotland probe ‘online threat’ to author JK Rowling over Rushdie tweetScottish police said on Sunday they were investigating an apparent “online threat” made to Harry Potter author JK Rowling in response to her tweet ... World News
-
UK should designate IRGC as terrorist over Rushdie stabbing: PM hopeful SunakThe UK should designate Iran’s revolutionary guards as a terrorist group over an attack on author Salman Rushdie, British Prime Minister hopeful Rishi ... World News
-
Rushdie still hospitalized as attack suspect pleads not guiltyAcclaimed author Salman Rushdie remained hospitalized on Saturday with serious injuries a day after he was repeatedly stabbed at a public appearance ... World News
-
Iran lawmaker says attack on Rushdie was ‘warning’ to ‘killers’ of Qassem SoleimaniThe attack against novelist Salman Rushdie was a “warning” to the “killers” of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Qassem Soleimani, an ... Middle East
-
Salman Rushdie’s alleged attacker charged with attempted murder in second degreeHadi Matar, the suspect in the attack on author Salman Rushdie at an event in New York state, has been charged with attempted murder and is being held ... World News
-
We do not know anything about Rushdie attack: Hezbollah officialAn official from Iran-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said on Saturday the group had no additional information on the stabbing attack against ... World News
-
Social media accounts of Rushdie attacker indicate support for Iran’s IRGC: ReportA preliminary review of the social media accounts of the man who attacked novelist Salman Rushdie showed he had sympathies for “Shia extremism” and ... Middle East
-
Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect is of Lebanese descent: ReportLocal authorities in Lebanon’s southern village of Yaroun said that Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect Hadi Matar is of Lebanese descent, Lebanese daily ... World News
-
Iran conservative media praise Salman Rushdie attackerIranian ultra-conservative newspaper Kayhan on Saturday hailed the man who stabbed British author Salman Rushdie - the target of a 1989 Iranian fatwa ... Middle East
-
Attack on author Salman Rushdie was appalling: White House adviserThe attack on Salman Rushdie, the novelist who was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York on Friday, was appalling, White ... World News
-
Events following Iran’s fatwa against author Salman RushdieIndian-born novelist Salman Rushdie, who was attacked on a New York state lecture stage on Friday, spent years in hiding after he was ordered killed ... World News
-
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage at New York eventIranian organizations, some affiliated with the government, have raised a bounty worth millions of dollars for Rushdie’s murder. And Khomeini’s successor as supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, said as late as 2017 that the fatwa was still valid. World News
-
Iranian media outlets add to bounty for killing Salman RushdieThe late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a religious edict that called on Muslims to the kill the author Print