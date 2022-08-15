Iran tanker retrieves oil cargo seized by US, set to leave Greece
An Iranian-flagged tanker has retrieved an oil cargo which the United States had confiscated and is set to leave Greece, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The seizure from the Lana, formerly the Pegas, prompted Iranian forces in May to seize two Greek tankers in the Gulf which have not yet been released.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The United States had hired a tanker in April to impound the oil onboard the Lana tanker, which had been anchored off Greece.
The oil was then partly removed and placed aboard the Ice Energy tanker, which had been chartered by Washington and had been expected to sail to United States before Greece’s supreme court ruled that the cargo should be returned to Iran.
“The reloading process is complete,” one of the sources said. Another source said it was completed on Sunday.
The embassy of Iran in Athens said on August 12 on Twitter that the vessel would sail to Iran after the reloading was completed.
It was not clear if Lana, which had engine problems, could sail unassisted.
For over two months, Lana, remained under arrest off the Greek island of Evia, near the town of Karystos. It was tugged to Piraeus following court orders that allowed its release.
The tanker has been anchored off Piraeus since late July.
Read more:
Iran expects confiscated oil cargo to be returned in full: Envoy
Iran slams French, German ‘interference’ in seizure of Greek oil tankers
-
Iranian tanker reloading oil in Greece that was confiscated by US: SourcesAn Iranian-flagged tanker is reloading oil that was confiscated by the United States earlier this year after Greek authorities approved the release of ... World News
-
Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece tugged to Piraeus portAn Iranian-flagged tanker seized by Greece in April, part of whose cargo was confiscated by the United States, was being towed to the port of Piraeus ... World News
-
Greece frees seized Iranian oil tanker: ReportIran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) said on Tuesday the Iranian-flagged Lana tanker ship seized in April by Greece is no longer impounded and ... Middle East
-
Iran says tankers seized because Greece ‘stole’ oilIran’s supreme leader on Saturday said that the country’s seizure of two Greek oil tankers late last month was a retaliation against Greece because it ... Middle East
-
Iran slams French, German ‘interference’ in seizure of Greek oil tankersIran on Wednesday slammed “inappropriate interference” by Germany and France following their condemnation of Tehran for its seizure last week of two ... Middle East
-
Iran says crew of two seized Greek tankers not detained and on boardIran’s state maritime body said on Saturday the crew of two Greek tankers seized by the Revolutionary Guards on Friday have not been detained, were in ... Middle East
-
Iran seizes two Greek oil tankers in Gulf watersIran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) seized two Greek oil tankers in the Gulf on Friday, the IRGC announced in a statement carried by state ... Middle East
-
US seizing tankers has failed to stop Iran’s oil exports: Oil ministerThe US seizure of Iranian tankers in recent months has not stopped sanctions-hit Tehran from increasing oil exports, Iran’s oil minister was quoted as ... Middle East
-
Iran says seized tanker involved in US attempt to ‘steal’ Iranian oil in Sea of OmanIran said on Wednesday it seized control of a tanker which Tehran claimed the US used to “steal” Iranian oil from another tanker in the Sea of Oman, ... World News