Bahrain, Jordan foreign ministers meet in Amman

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani met on Tuesday with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman al-Safadi in Amman.

Alzayani said that several international and regional issues were discussed, including the Palestinian issue, the war in Yemen, the Iranian nuclear issue, the war in Ukraine, global food security and the energy crisis.

In a joint statement, Alzayani added that the position of the two countries towards ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is firm, through establishing an independent Palestinian state based on the two-state solution.

Al-Safadi said that Jordan making all efforts to find a real political platform to re-launch talks and achieve a comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.

He added that there is no other solution to this conflict than the two-state solution, and that any talk about another solution is “a nonsense theoretical talk.”

Alzayani was expected to meet with Jordan’s King Abdullah II later in the day.

