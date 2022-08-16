Iran reports first case of monkeypox: Fars

Iran has identified its first case of monkeypox, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday.

A 34-year-old woman in the southwestern city of Ahvaz has been put under quarantine after testing positive for the disease, Fars added.

In another development, the World Health Organization, which is looking to rename monkeypox, called Tuesday for help from the public in coming up with a less stigmatizing designation for the fast-spreading disease.

The UN health agency has for weeks voiced concern about the name of the disease that emerged onto the global stage in May.

