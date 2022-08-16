Iran reports first case of monkeypox: Fars

Iran has identified its first case of monkeypox, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday.
A 34-year-old woman in the southwestern city of Ahvaz has been put under quarantine after testing positive for the disease, Fars added.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In another development, the World Health Organization, which is looking to rename monkeypox, called Tuesday for help from the public in coming up with a less stigmatizing designation for the fast-spreading disease.
The UN health agency has for weeks voiced concern about the name of the disease that emerged onto the global stage in May.
Read more:
WHO seeks to rename monkeypox virus
Foreigners flock to Canada for monkeypox vaccine
Japan’s KM Biologics sees overseas interest in newly approved monkeypox vaccine
-
Biden administration to allow new injection method for monkeypox vaccine: ReportThe Biden administration has decided to stretch out its limited supply of monkeypox vaccine by allowing a different method of injection that uses ... World News
-
India confirms Asia’s first monkeypox death; man had tested positive in UAEIndia confirmed its first monkeypox death on Monday, a young man in the southern state of Kerala, in what is only the fourth known fatality from the ... World News
-
Brazil reports its first monkeypox-related deathBrazil reported on Friday its first monkeypox-related death, with a Health Ministry statement confirming the passing of a 41-year-old man with cancer ... World News
-
Philippines reports its first case of monkeypoxThe Philippines has detected its first case of monkeypox in a person with a history of overseas travel, officials said Friday.The announcement comes ... World News